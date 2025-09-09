Cristiano Ronaldo pushed away a fan who came to click a selfie with the Al-Nassr star before Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Armenia. The video, which went viral on September 6, showed Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates reportedly at the team hotel when a fan came rushing in to click a selfie with the 40-year-old, who is, needless to say, one of the most popular footballers in the world. In a viral Instagram video, the Portugal National Football Team star was seen shoving away the fan who wanted a selfie before security intervened. 'Made a New Friend Yesterday' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Post for Young Mascot Who Broke Down Upon Accompanying Him Before Portugal's FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier Against Armenia (Watch Video).

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo did share a heartwarming moment with a young mascot on the field, who broke down in tears after accompanying him onto the pitch. The boy was overwhelmed with emotion upon walking out to the middle of the pitch alongside the legendary footballer and cried after which Cristiano Ronaldo consoled him in a pleasing moment which won hearts all over. Cristiano Ronaldo also shared a post for the kid, calling him his 'new friend.' Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Push Away a Fan:

Cristiano Ronaldo was in superb form in the Portugal National Football Team's 5-0 win over the Armenia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Armenia. The 40-year-old scored twice to reach 140 international goals and in the process, surpassed Lionel Messi in the list of most goals scored in FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

