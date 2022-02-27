Christchurch [New Zealand], February 27 (ANI): New Zealand made regular strikes but South Africa extended its lead to 211 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

At stumps, South Africa's score read 140/5-- leading by 211 runs. Kyle Verreynne (22*) and Wiaan Mulder (10*) are currently at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 71 runs, South Africa did not get off to a good start in the second innings as the visitors lost their opening three wickets with just 38 runs on the board. Sarel Erwee (8), Dean Elgar (13) and Aiden Markram (14) all failed with the bat. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen then got together and the duo put on 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, this partnership was broken by Neil Wagner in the 34th over as the left-arm pacer dismissed Dussen (45), reducing Proteas to 103/4 with the lead being 174. Soon after, Temba Bavuma (23) was sent back to the pavilion by Wagner and this brought the match on a knife's edge.

In the end, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder ensured that Proteas do not lose more wickets before the close of play on Day 3.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 157/5, the hosts added 136 runs more to their total, before being bowled out for 293. Colin de Grandhomme top-scored and he remained unbeaten on 120. His knock was studded with 12 fours and 3 sixes.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada returned with five wickets while Marco Jansen took four wickets.

Brief Scores: South Africa 364 and 140/5 (Rassie van der Dussen 45, Temba Bavuma 23; Tim Southee 2-28); New Zealand 293 all out (Colin de Grandhomme 120, Daryl Mitchell 60; Kagiso Rabada 5-60). (ANI)

