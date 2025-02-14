Karachi [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the ODI tri-nation series final in Karachi on Friday.

It will be a rehearsal for both sides before squaring off against each other in the Champions Trophy tournament opener on Wednesday. Winning the tri-nation would certainly lift the morale of the players before fighting for the mega prize from next week.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan said, "Want to bat first. The pitch looks dry. We are trying to do our best. I said in the press conference about the cultural problem, but we're trying to fix it. One change for us."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said during the time of the toss, "Probably looks like slightly less grass than the other night. But I expect another high-scoring game. The boys have played here a lot. Have been lucky enough to come to Pakistan for the last few years. Anywhere you go in Pakistan, the wicket is generally good. Have a job to do with the ball. You always want to win anytime you play for your country - Pakistan will be the same. Two changes - Matt Henry and Ben Sears are out. Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith are in."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke. (ANI)

