London [UK], June 3 (ANI): England's right-handed batter Ollie Pope struck the fastest double century in England on Friday at the Lords.

The English vice-captain struck a 207-ball double maiden hundred to become the fastest scorer in England. Along with this he also became the second-fastest double-century scored by an England batter.

As of now the only English player who stands clear of him is the English skipper Ben Stokes. His 163-ball double hundred against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016 is the fastest double-century by an English batter.

Stokes's memorable knock is the second-fastest double century in Tests after Nathan Astle's 153-ball double hundred for New Zealand against England in 2002.

Pope's impressive display with the bat was the prime example of the domination English batters showcased against Ireland.

Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett provided the ideal start to the hosts with a 109-run partnership. Fionn Hand brought an end to their partnership to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

However, Pope went on with his business and brought up a 252-run partnership. Pope was at his peak as he sent the ball across the boundary line at every single opportunity.

Ben Duckett matched Pope's intensity and applied pressure on the Irish bowlers with his flawless technique. Pope went on to complete his maiden double century but, Duckett fell short by 18 runs.

With the new ball, Graham Hume claimed Duckett's wicket. From that point, Joe Root and Pope laid the foundation of another massive partnership which took England's score to 507/2. England looked in the pole position before the third session of Day-2.

However, Andy McBrine kicked off the third session on the right note for the visitors as he picked up Root's wicket. Root departed for a score of 56(59).

Pope was next to follow. He tried to play a shot, missed the ball completely and Lorcan Tucker made no mistake behind the stumps to end an exquisite Test knock by the English batter. England decided to declare their innings at a score of 524/4. (ANI)

