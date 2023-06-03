Lionel Messi’s PSG career would come to an end when the Parisians take on Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Sunday, June 4. The star Argentine had joined the Ligue 1 giants in a sensational move from Barcelona and after two seasons, he is now set to leave the club and embark on a new journey. His exit from PSG at the end of this season was confirmed by head coach Christophe Galtier, who said, “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football.” As PSG get set to take on Clermont Foot, a question might arise in fans’ minds-Will Lionel Messi play this match? Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Updates.

Messi had an impressive season for PSG this time around after having a slow start to life in his first year at the club. The World Cup winner played 40 matches across competitions and scored 21 times while assisting 20 times. In Ligue 1, he has been the highest assist provider (16) besides being 10th in the list of most goals scored (16). Safe to say, he is bowing out of the French capital on a high, having won two Ligue 1 titles in his two years at the club. Lionel Messi Misses UNFP Awards Ceremony to Attend Coldplay Concert in Barcelona Amid Reports of PSG Exit (Watch Video).

Will Lionel Messi Play in PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

The Argentina star has been confirmed to play his last game for the club in this match. He would be expected to make it to the starting XI for PSG as they hope to finish the season on a high. He has been named in the matchday squad and would be expected to feature in PSG’s playing XI as he aims to finish his career for the French club on a high.

🆗 The Parisian squad for the last game of the season 🆚 Clermont 🏟 Parc des Princes 🗓 Saturday, 3 June – 21:00#PSGCF63#ÁnimoSergioRico — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 2, 2023

Messi has scored a total of 32 goals in his two years at PSG when he represented the club in 74 matches. While his PSG exit has been confirmed, it remains to be seen where he is headed to next. Reports have claimed that he is headed to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal while a return to Barcelona cannot be completely ruled out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).