Lahore [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, South Africa's middle-order batsman David Miller has said that he wants to do things that help in bringing clarity to the entire squad.

Miller has so far played 78 T20Is and he sees himself as an experienced player who needs to take up the responsibility of performing in crucial situations.

"I am secure in my role and in what I want to do which brings calmness and clarity to the squad and to players that have not been on the international circuit. It can give them reassurance in their role and am looking to help out with youngsters off the field. And then on the field, cricket is about performance. You need to stick up your hand and perform when the team requires you to. We all need to perform as players but it helps when senior players perform," ESPNCricinfo quoted Miller as saying.

"We are representing our country and we are here to win. It would be great to play guys that we are accustomed to but at the same time, it gives us a great opportunity for guys that have not played to step up. As a senior player, I would like to step up in a lot of different areas on and off the field," he added.

Miller is the only player from the current Proteas squad to have played a game in Pakistan. He had featured in three matches for the World XI in 2017.

"We have quickly realised what the conditions will be. Generally, the bounce is a lot lower than back in South Africa," said Miller.

The first T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played later today at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)