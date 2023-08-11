Pakistan leg of Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from August 12 (Photo: ICC)

Lahore [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the much-awaited ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday, August 12.

In a press release on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which will host the event, said that the tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

“The ticket prices have been set at affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years so the fans can watch the Pakistan and Asian cricket stars in action up close,” the PCB stated.

In the first phase, the prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be unveiled. On the 76th Independence Day, the prices for the First Class and General enclosures will be announced.

These announcements will be made through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official social media channels.

The details of the Sri Lanka leg tickets will be announced in due course.

The Asia Cup will kick off on August 30, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to lock horns in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle.

Co-host Pakistan were the first team to announce their squad and Babar Azam's side are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi. (ANI)

