The ongoing T20I series between India and West Indies have been a fascinating one thus far. Both teams have given their all on the cricket field and fans have witnessed some heart-throbbing cricket. The hosts kick-started the series in a sensational fashion, beating the star-studded Indian side in two consecutive games. However, Hardik Pandya & Co. bounced back in style in the third game and outclassed the Caribbean side by seven wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the chief architects of the crucial win. 'Tereko Rukna Hai' Hardik Pandya's Advice to Tilak Varma During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Amidst Allegations of 'Denying' Youngster His Half-Century Goes Viral (Watch Video)

The action will now move towards the fourth match of the T20I series which will see India and West Indies take centre stage at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday, August 12. With the series on the line, the Men in Blue would look to bring their A-game into play and trump Rovman Powell & Co.

West Indies, on the hand, would look to take learnings from the loss in the third T20I and put up a better showing in the fourth game. As the Caribbean side takes the field on Saturday, they would be eying a historic series win over India. However, the hosts would be wary of the fact that Hardik Pandya & Co. would come hard at them and therefore, they would need to be at their best in the forthcoming clash.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in T20 Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 28 times in T20Is, with the former having an edge with 18 victories. West Indies have won nine matches and one match ended in a no result.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Nicholas Pooran

Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023 Mini-Battles

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will witness many key battles. One of the fascinating battles will be Nicholas Pooran vs Kuldeep Yadav. Pooran is a marauder with the bat while Kuldeep is known to bamboozle batters with his variations. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle in the upcoming game.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India will clash with West Indies in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series will take place on Saturday, August 12 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The match will kick-start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ongoing India vs West Indies series in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the penultimate game of the T20I series on the DD Sports channel. Moreover, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the 4th T20I on the FanCode app and website. Besides FanCode, JioCinema will provide live streaming of the encounter on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav Signs Autographs, Presents Jersey to Fan After IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 in Guyana; Video Goes Viral

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Likely XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

