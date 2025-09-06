New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Pakistan will start their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign with a two-match home series against defending champions South Africa, beginning on October 12. The two teams will later play six white ball games, as per International Cricket Council website.

It will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since 2021, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts led by Babar Azam.

After the Tests, the two sides will play six white-ball games, three T20Is and three ODIs. The ODI series will be staged at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which is set to host its first 50-over international in 17 years, with the last one being against Bangladesh in April 2008.

"We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign," PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, according to International Cricket Council website.

"The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country," he added.

The first Test will be played in Lahore from October 12, and the second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 20. The T20I series' first game will be played at Rawalpindi on October 28, and then the teams will head back to Lahore for the second and third game. (ANI)

