Pakistan became the first team to enter the final of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 as they secured another victory against hosts UAE in the second round of games. Pakistan now have three wins and one loss from the four games they have played and they will now wait for Afghanistan in the final. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They didn't get a good start and lost their first five wickets in no time. It is at that point UAE dropped two catches of Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz. Both of them went to make big with Fakhar scoring a half-century and Pakistan reached a competitive total of 171/5. Chasing it, Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem gave UAE a steady start but Abrar Ahmed bowled a tremendous spell to throw them out of the game. Sharafu stayed on one end scoring a half-century but it was in vain. UAE finished at 140/7 and Pakistan clinched a 31-run victory. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Official Live Streaming Online and Telecast Platform Sony Sports Network Unveils New Poster.

Pakistan Enter UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final

T20I Tri-Series in UAE 5th T20I - Pakistan vs UAE Pakistan won by 31 runs. Pakistan: 171-5 (20 ov) UAE: 140-7 (20 ov)https://t.co/XqKzwUmNwn#PAKvUAE | #BackTheBoysInGreen — PCB Live Scores (@TheRealPCB_Live) September 4, 2025

