Karachi, Jan 5 (PTI) All-format opener Saim Ayub will be travelling to London from Cape Town to get expert opinion on his ankle injury as the Pakistan Cricket Board is racing against time to get him fit for next month's Champions Trophy.

Saim suffered an ankle injury while fielding during the first day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Cape Town and has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks.

The PCB said on Sunday that the local doctor monitoring Saim's injury had spoken to a specialist in London to arrange a consultation for the batter with him.

“We will do everything within our resources to ensure that Saim gets the best possible treatment and he can recover properly under expert care,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

“Saim is an asset for Pakistan cricket and his injury is unfortunate. But we will get him the best possible care and if necessary he will remain in London for his rehabilitation if required,” Naqvi said.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a two-match Test series at home against the West Indies this month followed by the ODI tri-series, also involving South Africa and New Zealand just before the Champions Trophy which begins from February 19.

Saim's fractured ankle has been put in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot as part of his rehabilitation process. 7/21/2024

