Paris Saint Germain will be facing Monaco in the Trophee des Champion final which is being played at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. French giants PSG have won this trophy 12 times already and given how they have been performing in the league, they are the firm favourites for this tie. Their form heading into the game has been decent with the team winning their last two matches. Opponent Monaco are third in the points table but ten points behind PSG in the title race. They will however turn their focus on the cup competition as it provides a chance to win a silverware. Pep Guardiola Opens Up After Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2027, Says ‘We Deserve a Chance To Bounce Back’.

Presnel Kimpebe will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for PSG but Gianluigi Donnarumma is not yet ready to start. Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola will be part of the front three for the club. Vitinha is set to start in midfield and he will be assisted there by Joao Neves and Warren Zaire-Emery in a 4-3-3 formation.

Denis Zakaria, Christian Mawissa, Radoslaw Majecki, Krepin Diatta and Folarin Balogun are all injured and Wilfried Singo is suspended. Breel Embolo leads the attacking line with Eliesse Ben Seghir as the playmaker. Soungoutou Magassa and Lamine Camara will start in central midfield and the duo will likely sit deep and shield the backline.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Trophee des Champions Final 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Coupe de France champions Paris-Saint Germain will clash against Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco in the Trophee des Champions 2024 Final. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha and will start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pep Guardiola Reportedly Agrees to Contract Extension Till 2026 at Manchester City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Trophee des Champions Final 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of Trophee des Champions Final will not be available in India due to the lack of an official broadcast for TV viewing option. For Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Trophee des Champions Final 2024-25 Football Match?

Much like, the telecast, live streaming online option in India will also not be available for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco football match. However, fans can check social media handles for both clubs respectively to live score and updates.

PSG will be challenged in this game but expect them to find a way to win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).