New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here Sunday.

Hosts Capitals are placed second in the points table, just above their equally formidable rivals.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Faf du Plessis Returns to Delhi Capitals Playing XI.

RCB have brought in batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell replacing Phil Salt, who is down with fever.

The Capitals have given a game to Faf du Plessis.

Also Read | India Women Beat Sri Lanka by Nine-Wickets in Tri-Nation Series: Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal Shine As Women in Blue Kick-Start Campaign With Victory.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)