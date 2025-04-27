Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing the business end of the competition with the race for the play-offs intensifying with each passing game. In the 46th match of the IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, 2025. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams have been winning so far and have momentum behind them. They have had occasional slip ups but the season has been mostly good for them. In the reverse leg, Delhi Capitals secured a victory away from home. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to settle scores and extend their winning momentum. Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place for Most Fifties in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Delhi Capitals have a settled playing XI which suffered a blow when Faf du Plessis suffered an injury and his return timeline was unsure. Jake Fraser-Mcgurk has been totally out of form and that has made the DC top order unstable. They have looked towards Karun Nair and Abishek Porel for the job who have stepped up on occasions. Donovan Ferreira has found himself in the middle on a couple of occasions and so did Dushmantha Chameera. DC have looked towards KL Rahul and Axar Patel as their key piece in the middle order while Tristan Stubbs has added explosive order. They will look to have Faf back considering RCB has a strong fast bowling attack.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand have moved away from Liam Livingstone. Devdutt Padikkal has been in good form and that has helped them deal with the problem of facing spin in difficult conditions. Tim David has been striking well too which resulted in his promotion in the last game. Romario Shepherd, who has replaced Livingstone, is yet to show his caliber with the bat. RCB's bowling has won them their last game against Rajasthan Royals with Josh Hazlewood being the hero. RCB will want an all-round performance from the team once again to keep their winning momentum going on.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh