That's it! What a partnership between Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli. They were under pressure at one point and Krunal was struggling. But he kept grinding and ultimately got the hold on some of the bowlers to bring the asking rate under control. Virat Kohli kept giving him strike and rotated. In the end, Tim David's explosive knock finished things off in style although Kohli couldn't finish off. DC will be disappointed with such a performance. RCB will be elated as they are unbeaten away from home.
Fifty for Virat Kohli. On a tricky deck he has not tried to overdo and just held one end. Kept knocking over strike to Krunal Pandya while the latter kept taking chances. Gradually reaches his half-century with RCB in a comfortable position. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya has found way to two boundaries again.
Fifty! Sensational batting from Krunal Pandya. Did not get much time batting up the order. Gets sent high amid collapse and plays a crucial half-century to keep his team in the game. Have also kept the asking rate under control.
Solid batting from Krunal Pandya so far and he has brough RCB strongly back in the game. Krunal had taken chances against spinners and got two big overs which have turned the momentum. DC are in pressure now and will have to buy a wicket here.
RCB have accumulated 29 runs from the four overs after powerplay where they have scalped some crucial boundaries and kept RCB alive in the game not allowing the asking rate to get out of control. Virat Kohli is out on the crease so they will hope that they can give Tim David and Jitesh Sharma some foundation.
Some quality bowling from the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the powerplay and RCB doesn't get the start they wanted. They have lost three crucial wickets and currently have to look to consolidate before trying to attack. They don't have the impact player sub too. Have to be careful from here on.
Out! What a moment in the game. Virat Kohli pushes a ball, takes a few steps and stops to check where the ball is going, Rajat Patidar responded early but the mid-wicket fielder picked up the ball and nailed a direct hit. Huge wicket for DC and RCB are in trouble now. Rajat Patidar run out (Karun Nair) 6(6).
Out! Big strikes from Axar Patel. Two wickets in one over and both the left handers are now back home. First Jacob Bethell tries to drag him to the onside and picks up the deep mid-wicket fielder. Then Devdutt Padikkal tries to play a slash and dragged on a fast-paced ball to the wicket. DC have secured their first job in hand. Time to squeeze the pressure on. Padikkal b Axar 0(2) and Jacob Bethell c Karun Nair b Axar 12(6).
42 runs in the last three overs and Delhi Capitals will be relived to get to a place where they can stage a fight. Not the ideal situation for them but they were in a tricky position and two good overs from Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam took them to a fighting total. The pitch has not been easy and if they bowlers do their best, there could be aa strong battle.
Out! Two big wickets in one over! First the well-set KL Rahul tries to go for the move on but couldn't get under a really full ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scooping it to the hands of long-off. Bhuvneshwar landed a really good slower ball in the same over, cleaning up impact sub Ashutosh Sharma. DC still needs some explosion but they have wickets faltering. Ashutosh Sharma b Bhuvneshwar 2(3) and Rahul c Jacob Bethell b Bhuvneshwar 41(39).
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing the business end of the competition with the race for the play-offs intensifying with each passing game. In the 46th match of the IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, 2025. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams have been winning so far and have momentum behind them. They have had occasional slip ups but the season has been mostly good for them. In the reverse leg, Delhi Capitals secured a victory away from home. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to settle scores and extend their winning momentum. Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place for Most Fifties in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match.
Delhi Capitals have a settled playing XI which suffered a blow when Faf du Plessis suffered an injury and his return timeline was unsure. Jake Fraser-Mcgurk has been totally out of form and that has made the DC top order unstable. They have looked towards Karun Nair and Abishek Porel for the job who have stepped up on occasions. Donovan Ferreira has found himself in the middle on a couple of occasions and so did Dushmantha Chameera. DC have looked towards KL Rahul and Axar Patel as their key piece in the middle order while Tristan Stubbs has added explosive order. They will look to have Faf back considering RCB has a strong fast bowling attack.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand have moved away from Liam Livingstone. Devdutt Padikkal has been in good form and that has helped them deal with the problem of facing spin in difficult conditions. Tim David has been striking well too which resulted in his promotion in the last game. Romario Shepherd, who has replaced Livingstone, is yet to show his caliber with the bat. RCB's bowling has won them their last game against Rajasthan Royals with Josh Hazlewood being the hero. RCB will want an all-round performance from the team once again to keep their winning momentum going on.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh