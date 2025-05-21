Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming three-match T20I home series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PCB released a statement confirming the series will kick off on May 28. All fixtures will be hosted at Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on May 25, three days before the opener. The tourists' training sessions are planned for May 26 and 27 to ensure optimal preparation for the series.

For the three T20Is, former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are notable absentees in the 16-player group that will take on Bangladesh in three matches in Lahore.

Babar's sharp decline in form has coincided with his repeated exits from captaincy. After stepping down as Pakistan's captain across all formats following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shaheen took the mantle.

However, after just one series, Babar was reinstated as the white-ball captain ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. After the tournament, Babar stepped down once again, marking his second resignation within a year.

Batter Salman Ali Agha will continue as skipper with all-rounder Shadab Khan, his deputy, while experienced white-ball performers Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have been named in the squad.

But there is no room for Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declaring that the squad was selected based on performances during the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 10. The series will mark the first assignment of new Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub. (ANI)

