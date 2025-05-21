London, May 21: Andrew Flintoff's 17-year-old son Rocky and fit-again pacer Chris Woakes were on Wednesday named in the England Lions squad for the two four-day games against India A at home. The series begins in Canterbury on May 30, while the second game will be played in Northampton from June 6. The two red ball games precede India's five-Test series in England. Rocky, who was also part of the A team in Australia earlier this year, has featured in five first-class games. The lower-order batter had scored a fine hundred against Cricket Australia XI Down Under. India A Squad For England Tour 2025: Karun Nair Makes Comeback, Yashasvi Jaiswal Picked; Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan To Be Available From Second Match.

Seasoned pacer Woakes will get much-needed game time against India A before the Test series begins on June 20. He was not named in the England squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe beginning on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinner who has played all three formats for England, is also a part of the England Lions alongside his younger brother Farhan. Medium pacer Ajeet Singh Dale is also part of the team. Somerset's James Rew will captain the Lions for the first time.

"Chris Woakes is selected after an ankle injury has delayed his start to the summer while brothers Farhan and Rehan Ahmed are selected in the same England representative squad for the first time," said the ECB in a statement.

"Rehan Ahmed will be available for the opening match in Canterbury before joining the England Men's squad for their Vitality IT20 series against West Indies." Essex batter Jordan Cox is set to return for the second fixture after an abdominal muscle injury ruled him out of this week's Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. Karun Nair Returns! Veteran Batter Returns to National Set-Up After Eight Years as He Is Picked in India A Squad for England Tour, Fans React.

"This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. "It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England's future needs," said Ed Barney, ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket.

England Lions Squad vs India A:

James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes.

