In a major blow to the Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel is not going to feature for his side against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. It was a bit surprising to see Faf du Plessis and not Axar Patel at the toss for the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match. Not just as a captain, but Axar Patel's all-round skills have been crucial for the Delhi Capitals' success in IPL 2025. Plus, he is also an exceptional fielder and not have him around against Mumbai Indians, a clash which is a very crucial one in the context of IPL 2025 playoffs, where just one spot remains. But why is Axar Patel not playing in the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium? In this article, we shall take a look at the reason behind Axar Patel's absence.

Delhi Capitals are placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. They once looked certain to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, but a string of losses has left them needing to win both their matches to secure the last spot in the knockout rounds. Axar Patel and his men lost their last match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and would need some inspiration from somewhere in a bid to down the five-time champions and stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Why Axar Patel is Not Playing MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match?

Axar Patel's absence is surely going to sting Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The reason for his absence from the MI vs DC match was revealed by Faf du Plessis at the toss. He informed that Axar Patel is down with flu and has been sick for the last two days. The all-rounder has been crucial for Delhi Capitals' success in IPL 2025 and the team will need a massive effort from one or more players to plug that gap left by Axar Patel.

Faf du Plessis Explains Axar Patel's Absence in MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Faf du Plessis is leading Delhi Capitals in Axar Patel's absence. The South African cricketer is no stranger to captaincy and would look to lead Delhi Capitals to a win over Mumbai Indians, which would keep them in the hunt for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. On the other hand, a win for Mumbai Indians will see them qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

