New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) German specialist Chris Pfeiffer, who has coached Achanta Sharath Kamal, along with S Raman are the prominent names set to make their coaching debuts in season 6 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) scheduled in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

Along with the duo, veteran trainers Pavel Rehorek and Julien Girard, former India No. 1 Jubin Kumar will also be present as coaches in the dug-out of various franchises.

Pfeiffer is the head coach of Sharath Kamal Academy since 2022 and will mentor the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Subramanian will join fellow debutant Girard in Dabang Delhi TTC set-up and comes in with extensive experince of coaching Indian team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Teams & Coaches

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Somnath Ghosh; Chris Pfeiffer (Germany)

Jaipur Patriots: Sachin Shetty; Pavel Rehorek (Czech Republic)

PBG Pune Jaguars: Subhajit Saha; Vesna Ojstersek (Slovenia)

Goa Challengers: Parag Agrawal; Elena Timina (Netherlands)

Dabang Delhi TTC: Raman Subramanian; Julien Girard (France)

U Mumba TT: Jay Modak; John Murphy (Ireland)

Kolkata ThunderBlades: Jubin Kumar; Tobias Bergman (Sweden)

Chennai Lions: Soumyadeep Roy; Jorg Bitzigeio (Germany).

