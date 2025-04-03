The much-awaited FIDE Women’s World Chess Championship 2025 is set to begin on April 3, and it will be one of the most anticipated events in women's chess history. The exciting tournament will be played till April 21. The high-voltage event will see a fierce battle between the four-time reigning champion Ju Wenjun and her challenger Tan Zhongyi, both representing China. The total prize fund for the FIDE Women’s World Chess Championship 2025 is set at €500,000. If the winner is decided in classical games, then the winner will take €300,000, and the runner-up will receive €200,000. Here's How Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton, Part of India's 2011 World Cup Title Triumph, Played a Key Role in D Gukesh's FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win.

However, if the winner is decided in tie-breaks, then €275,000 and €225,000 will be distributed among the winner and runner-up, respectively. FIDE has reverted to a match-only format to determine the Women's World Champion. The 2025 event will see 12 classical games. If the match ends in a tie after 12 games, tiebreak games with faster time controls will decide the ultimate champions.

How to Watch Live Telecast of the FIDE Women’s World Championship 2025 Matches in India?

Sadly for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast available for the FIDE Women’s World Championship 2025 matches due to the absence of Indian broadcasters. For the live streaming options of the FIDE Women’s World Chess Championship 2025 matches, scroll down below. Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gifts Him Original Signed Chess Board From Iconic Match Against Ding Liren (See Pics).

How to Watch Live Streaming of the FIDE Women’s World Championship 2025 Matches in India?

In good news, Indian fans can follow the FIDE Women’s World Championship 2025 matches live through various streaming platforms, offering expert commentary and in-depth analysis. Chess.com, Chess24, FIDE's Official YouTube Channel and ChessBase India's YouTube Channel are among some of the live streaming platforms which will provide live streaming, post-game analysis and insights from top chess experts.

