Barcelona [Spain], November 22 (ANI): Barcelona on Sunday confirmed that Gerard Pique has a "sprained right knee" after the player picked up a knock during a clash against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the La Liga on Sunday. After the match, Barcelona provided an update on both Pique and Sergi Roberto.

"Gerard Pique has a sprained right knee. The Barca centre back is waiting for more tests to ascertain the extent of the injury after a collision with Atletico striker Correa forced him off the field of play on the hour mark," the club said in a statement.

It was Pique's 10th appearance of the season, eight in La Liga and two in the Champions League.

Roberto, on the other hand, has an injury to his right thigh, the club has confirmed.

"Sergi Roberto has an injury to his right thigh and is waiting for more tests to ascertain the extent of the injury. The versatile Catalan picked up the injury towards the end of the defeat in the game against Atletico," the statement read. (ANI)

