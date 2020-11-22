FC Goa will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign when they take on Bengaluru FC in match 3 of the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). The Gaurs are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament’s history but are yet to win the elusive trophy, a drought they would like to end this season and co-owner Virat Kohli has wished them ahead of the new season. FCG Team Profile for ISL 2020-21.

‘Wishing @FCGoaOfficial all the best for today's match and for the season ahead’ wrote the Indian cricket team captain on his official Twitter account. The cricketer co-owns the Indian Super League team along with Jaydev Mody, Chairman of Delta Corp Limited and entrepreneur Akshay Tandon. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Wishing @FCGoaOfficial all the best for today's match and for the season ahead. #ForcaGoa #RiseAgain — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 22, 2020

FC Goa will start their seventh season in ISL and have made it to the finals on two separate occasions. Before the new campaign starts, the club announced a three-year strategic partnership with German giants RB Leipzig with the development of youth players being the primary focus of the association. The Gaurs last season became the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, following the conclusion of IPL 2020, the cricketer will now lead team India on a full-fledged series of Australia starting later this month. However, the 32-year-old will not be available for the entire tour as he will return back to India in the later stages to attend the birth of his first child.

