Cristiano Ronaldo has been in top form ever since the start of 2020 and last night with the match against Cagliari the Portugal star scored a brace put the team on 2-0 win. The first goal was scored at the 38th minute and the second was netted within the next 10 minutes. With this, Ronaldo equalled the record of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic by scoring eight goals in the season so far. While Zlatan is nearing the mark of 40, Ronaldo is still 35 and they do not look in the mood to even slow down. The two players have lit the Serie A with their performances and have often grabbed headlines. Juventus 2-0 Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21 Result: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Takes Bianconeri To Second in Team Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Talking about CR7, no sooner he scored two goals, the Internet went berserk and they started posting tweets on how good he is. CR7 fans could not stop praising him for the kind of performance put up by him. Ronaldo's is still one of the trends on social media for the goals scored by him. For now, let's have a look at the goal highlights below.

Another goal

With this, Ronaldo now has eight goals in the last five games. Juventus which was placed on number two of the Serie A 2020 points table with 16 points in his kitty. AC Milan is on number one with 17 points.

