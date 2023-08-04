New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam started their four Nations Para Badminton International tournament with comfortable wins. Pramod Bhagat won in all three categories while Sukant registered a win in singles.

The Padma Shri Awardee defeated Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in straight games. The match lasted for 23 minutes and the final score read 21-4 and 21-13. In mens doubles the world no. 1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated India’s Dillaswar Rao Gadela and Subhrajeet Maharana in straight games. The final score read 21-14 and 23-21. The Indian pair gave them a tough fight in the second game, but the World No 1 pair had all the answers.

In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass defeated the German pair of Jan-Niklas Pott and Katrin Seibert in straight games with a score line of 22-20 and 21-13.

In day 2 Pramod Bhagat is all set to face Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun in singles and France’s Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas in en’s doubles along with Sukant Kadam.

On the other hand Sukant Kadam will play his first singles game against Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani. (ANI)

