Longwood (Florida), May 22 (PTI) Pranavi Urs and Nishtha Madan of India missed the cut as the USA's Jenny Coleman won the IOA Golf Classic, which was shortened to 36 holes after inclement weather made the course unplayable, here.

Though the final round did start, a little after that the players were taken off the course, and the tournament was officially reduced to two rounds.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Evenly-Matched Contest Between Both Teams in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match.

At the end of the second round, three players -- Jenny Coleman, Sophie Hausmann and Dottie Ardina -- were all tied at –10 and went into a playoff to decide the champion.

Coleman finished her second round on Saturday, while the rest of the field went out to complete their round early Sunday morning and into the afternoon at the Alaqua Country Club.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams Which Qualified for the Knockouts After First Round.

Coleman had to wait longer than expected before finally stepping onto the course. Play was suspended before she hit her first ball for the final round.

When hole 18 was finally ready for playoff, Coleman hit her approach to five feet and made the putt for birdie to win ahead of Hausmann and Ardina.

Roberta Liti (-9) and Allison Emrey (-8) finished the tournament in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)