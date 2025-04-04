Johannesburg, Apr 4 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs was in fine form at 5-under through 13 holes before play was suspended in the opening round of the Joburg Ladies Open due to a flooded course at the Modderfontein Golf Club here.

When play was suspended, eight groups were yet to complete their rounds and will resume on Friday. Pranavi, tied for fourth with five holes remaining, is among them.

Also Read | 49th UEFA Congress Concludes in Belgrade With Elections for Various Posts.

England's Mimi Rhodes was able to finish 18 holes and continue her dream start in her rookie season, to lead with a round of 65 (-8) on the Par-73 course.

Pranavi, a former winner on her home Tour, started with a bogey on the Par-5 tenth but then recovered quickly with five birdies on the remaining eight holes on the back nine. She added one more on the second.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman Ruled Out of Final ODI Against Pakistan.

Rhodes led at 8-under with Casandra Alexander of South Africa second at 7-under and Singapore's Shannon Tan (6-under) at third.

Apart from Pranavi the other Indians had completed their round with Diksha Dagar (71) at T-21. Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik had a rough day with 4-over 77 each and were T-107th and will need a low second round to make the cut.

Ireland's Lauren Walsh and Pranavi are currently in a tie for fourth place.

Three players are currently in a tie for sixth place on four-under par. England's Alice Hewson and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall both fired rounds of 69 (-4), while another English star, Hannah Screen, is currently four-under par with two holes left to play.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)