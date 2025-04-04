Mumbai, April 4: New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval as he continues his recovery from a minor hamstring injury, NZC said on Friday. Chapman was ruled out of the second ODI in Hamilton with a minor hamstring tear he sustained during the first ODI in Napier, and a subsequent MRI scan revealed a grade one tear, which required a short period of rehabilitation. Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate After Suffering 84-Run Loss During NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 in Hamilton.

It was hoped Chapman would be fit to return for the last contest at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, but the 30-year-old failed a fitness test at training on Friday and will not be risked. NZC said that assessment at training on Friday revealed that the batter has not recovered sufficiently to take his place in the XI for the final match of the series.

Top-order batter Tim Seifert, who was called in to replace Chapman in Hamilton, will stay with the squad for the third ODI on Saturday. Seifert was Player of the Series during the recent five-match T20I series that New Zealand won 4-1 over Pakistan, but the 30-year-old is yet to receive a chance to add to his three previous international ODI appearances for his country. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: Ben Sears’ Five-Wicket Haul Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 84 Runs, Securing 2–0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

The Kiwis have been dominating Pakistan on home turf throughout the white-ball series. After securing a massive 4-1 series win in the T20Is, they also sealed the ODI series by taking the unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the opening ODI by 73 runs and registering an 84-run win in the second match to seal the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).