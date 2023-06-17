Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Patriots recorded a stunning victory over the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in an encounter that ended 27-36 in favour of the Patriots. During the game Premier Handball League was also trending on twitter in the sports section thanks to the fans at home and inside the stadium.

Match 17 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League saw the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh take on the Rajasthan Patriots. Both teams looked for a quick start to the game and were evenly matched in the opening minutes of the game.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles started the game in blistering fashion as he was leading the charge for his team, he also became the first player to score 50 goals in PHL. For the Patriots Robin Singh and Mohit Ghanghas looked in fine knick as they were attacking with verve in the early exchanges.

By the 15th minute mark Rajasthan had established a slender lead as the scores read 5-7 in their favour, as per the press released by PHL.

Soon after Arjun Lakra came on for the Patriots and had an instant impact as the Golden Eagles were struggling to contain him, he helped his team establish a healthy lead over Uttar Pradesh. Captain and keeper of the Rajasthan Patriots, Atul Kumar also made some fantastic saves in the first half that saw his team extend their lead further. The half came to end as the scores read 8-16 in favour of the Patriots, who had established a considerable lead over Uttar Pradesh ahead of the second half.

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh were looking to turn their fortunes around in the second half, while the Patriots were hoping to put the game to bed in the second half. Uttar Pradesh were slightly unlucky in the early exchanges of the second half as they struck the frame of the goal multiple times. Omid Reza in the Golden Eagles' goal continued his fine form as he made some incredible saves to allow his team to get a foothold in the game. From there on Uttar Pradesh were showing great signs of recovery as Harjinder Singh found his finishing touch to drag his team back into the match. Despite the Golden Eagles slowly finding their attacking rhythm, halfway through the second period the scores read 18-25 in favour of the Patriots.

Dmitry Kireev came on for Rajasthan Patriots in the last 10 minutes of the game and was proving to be very effective in attack. Harjinder Singh and captain Vikas were looking to inspire their team to mount a comeback but due to the limited output of their teammates they were unable to cut short the deficit. Soon after the game ended as the scores read 27-36 in favour of the Patriots.

Mohit Ghanghas emerged as the top scorer for the Patriots in the tie with 9 goals, while Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles in the match with 6 goals. Keeper and captain of the Patriots Atul Kumar was adjudged to the most valuable player of the match.

Final Score- Golden Eagles UP- 27 vs Rajasthan Patriots- 36. (ANI)

