Sheffield [UK], February 8 (ANI): Mason Mount and Jorginho got among the goals as Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Bramall Lane on Monday.

With this win, Chelsea moved to the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 matches. On the other hand, Sheffield is placed at the 20th spot with 11 points from 23 games.

Both Chelsea and Sheffield managed to get three shots on target, but the Blues managed to emerge triumphant to bolster their chances of finishing in the top-four.

In terms of ball possession, Chelsea managed to dominate as the side kept the ball for 69 per cent of the match as compared to Sheffield's 31 per cent.

Chelsea managed to get the lead in the 43rd minute as Mason Mount scored a goal.

Sheffield equalised in the second half, as Antonio Rudiger registered an own goal and this brought the scoreline to 1-1.

However, Jorginho managed to convert a penalty in the 58th minute and helped Chelsea register a 2-1 win.

Chelsea will next take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on February 15.

Earlier, the Blues had sacked Frank Lampard as their head coach and Thomas Tuchel was named as the new manager. (ANI)

