Prada Launches Limited-Edition Kolhapuri Chappal Collection; Luxury Giant Partners With NIFT and LIDKAR for Artisan Training in India (View Posts)

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In a landmark partnership between European luxury and Indian heritage, Prada has officially launched a limited-edition sandal collection inspired by the iconic Kolhapuri Chappal. The project, announced on April 27, 2026, represents a deep structural collaboration with Indian government bodies and artisans to preserve and modernise one of India’s most famous leather crafts. After Kolhapuri Chappals Controversy, Italian Fashion House Prada’s Team Arrives in Kolhapur to Learn and Explore Legacy of Maharashtrian Footwear (Watch Video)

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Prada Kolhapuri Chappals Made in India

The collection is manufactured entirely in India by master artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Developed in collaboration with LIDCOM (Maharashtra) and LIDKAR (Karnataka), organiaations dedicated to safeguarding the leather industry, the sandals blend the classic open-toed, T-strap silhouette of the Kolhapuri with Prada’s signature contemporary aesthetics and premium materials. Key features of the collection include utilising traditional hand-braiding and punching techniques. Incorporating Prada’s high-grade leathers to enhance durability and comfort. Available globally at select Prada flagship stores and through their digital platform.

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Prada Funds Kolhapuri Artisan Program

The Prada Group is extending its impact beyond product launches by investing in a long-term artisan development initiative focused on Kolhapuri Chappal makers. The fully funded program will run for three years, structured into six-month modules, and aims to train around 180 artisans across eight traditional manufacturing districts. Developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Karnataka Institute of Leather & Fashion Technology (KILT), the initiative is designed to upgrade traditional craftsmanship to meet global luxury standards. With funding supported directly by Prada, including proceeds from its limited-edition sandal collection, the curriculum will focus on technical refinement, design innovation and quality control, helping artisans adapt to evolving international market demands while preserving heritage skills. ‘Sorry Not Prada, but My OG Kolhapuri’: Kareena Kapoor Takes a Dig at Luxury Fashion Brand for Copying Kolhapuri Chappal Designs.

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A Commitment to Culture

By partnering with NIFT and state-run leather corporations, Prada aims to ensure the continued relevance of this centuries-old craft. This move aligns with the Group’s broader strategy of reinvesting in global education and cultural preservation, following similar initiatives in Europe and Asia.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).