1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked a social media sensation following his humorous reaction to a Pakistan expert's remarks regarding an AI chip in his bat. The 15-year-old dismissed technical queries with a witty quip that has since garnered thousands of views. When asked about the AI Chip in his equipment, Sooryavanshi jokingly replied, "Bhagwaan ne bola tha..." (God told me to). Sooryavanshi remains one of India’s most watched prospects after his record-breaking debut performances in the 2025-26 season, and is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap chart with 400 runs. 'AI Chip in Bat'? Pakistan Expert's Remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Witty Reply

𝘉𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦? Vaibhav answers 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/uZcqABbaGS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rajasthanroyals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).