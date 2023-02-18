Karachi, Feb 18 (PTI) The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League here will not be affected by the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office on Friday evening, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said.

Sethi said the matches would continue as presidential security has been in place for the players and officials since the start of the league.

"The PSL matches will continue as per schedule. All the players are being well looked after," he said.

Another board official said the security agencies and government had also given clearance for the PSL matches to continue in Karachi.

"The incident which happened yesterday is unrelated to the PSL," he said.

Two matches of the PSL are scheduled at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and security has been beefed up at the team hotel and match venue.

