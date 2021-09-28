Abu Dhabi, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.

Brief Score:

Punjab Kings: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24).

