Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) to keep themselves in hunt for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs spot. Chasing a paltry target of 128, Knight Riders lost seven and achieved it in 18.2 overs against a quality Delhi Capitals bowling line-up. Sunil Narine was named man of the match for his all-round performance which included two wickets and a cameo of 21 runs off 10 balls. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: KKR Tighten Their Grip On Fourth Spot After Win Against DC.

KKR’s chase hit a roadblock after Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed in the fifth over. In sixth over, Rahul Tripathi was sent back as well. Knight Riders then lost Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan in quick succession with score reading 67 for four. Sunil Narine after fall of Dinesh Karthik played a match-winning cameo while Nitish Rana made sure he completed the job. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights from KKR vs DC below.

# For the first time in his IPL career Rahul Tripathi hit the first ball of his innings for six.

# Avesh Khan completed 50 T20 wickets

# For the first time, IPL team (Delhi Capitals) failed to hit a six at Sharjah cricket stadium

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers did well to restrict Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith scored 39 each while for KKR Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets each.

