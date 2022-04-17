Navi Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was on Sunday ruled out of the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a toe injury.

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan informed at the toss that Mayank injured his toe while training on Saturday but should be fine for the next game against Delhi Capitals on April 20.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"Mayank injured his toe while training yesterday. He should fine be for the next game," said Dhawan.

Prabhsimran Singh replaced Mayank in the playing XI.

Also Read | GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)