League leaders Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the second game of an action-packed schedule in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya has surprised many with the way he has led a new team to the summit of the points table. Gujarat have dominated games, and there is a lot of self-belief in the squad, which was evident in the way they made a comeback against Rajasthan in the last match. For Chennai, they have been better than only Mumbai Indians in the campaign and must build on their win against Bengaluru. The change of leadership has certainly not been smooth for the team, but team will fight till the end to make the play-offs. Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Match 29.

Hardik Pandya is single-handedly winning games for Gujarat this season, and his 52-ball 87 against Rajasthan Royals has been one of the best innings of this season. Matthew Wade and Shubhman Gill are yet to strike a decent opening partnership which is a cause of concern, but the performing middle order has negated some of those concerns. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami always find a way to take wickets at key junctures, and that has helped the team tremendously.

Chennai Super Kings were not performing well with the bat but, out of the blue, hit a 200 plus score against RCB. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa ran the show for Men in Yellow with well-taken fifties, while others were not much needed in this humongous effort. Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja have not had the kind of impact expected from them with the bowl in their hands, and this is what needs to change soon. GT vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 29

