New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind to pick up a thrilling 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 win on the second day of the fourth season of RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Jalen Penrose was named the Player of the Match. India badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was also in attendance, supporting the Torpedoes.

Also Read | Stray Dog Bites Japanese, Kenyan Coaches at World Para Athletics Championships 2025; Affected Area Sanitised To Ensure Venue Remains Operational, Say Sources.

Sethu began his magic with the serves straightaway as Goa's libero Ramanathan struggled to receive the ball. Matt West distributed his passes efficiently to keep options in attack as Penrose and Joel Benjamin put the Torpedoes in the lead with thunderous spikes, as per a release from PVL.

Chirag's aggressive style of play brought Goa fans a glimmer of hope. With Nathaniel Dickinson and the veteran Jeffrey Menzel's cross attacks, Goa started finding rhythm. Winning two consecutive super points in a row changed the momentum on the court in Goa's favour.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, October 3: Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton To Face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Torpedoes continued to play in high gear, but Goa kept matching their intensity. Rohit Yadav's super serve stunned the Torpedoes while Prince shut down Bengaluru with tremendous blocks as the Guardians took the lead.

Penrose's counterattack and serves brought the Torpedoes back into the contest. Nitin Minhas brought the goods with his blocking to push the match to the fifth set.

Joel started attacking from the left side of the court, while Mujeeb combined with Penrose in defence as Bengaluru picked up their first win of the season. Having won the game 3-2, the Torpedoes earned two points, while Goa gained 1 point. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)