The professional men's indoor volleyball league of India, Prime Volleyball is back with its fourth season. The Prime Volleyball League 2025 has commenced from October 2, 2025. Unlike other franchise sports leagues of India, The Prime Volleyball League is a initiative of Baseline Ventures and the Volleyball Federation of India has no involvement in the league. The inaugural season took place in February 2022. Ten teams is taking part in the Prime Volleyball League 2025, namely, Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Goa Guardians, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Mumbai Meteors and Kolkata Thunderbolts. Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural season while the next two titles went to Ahmedabad Defenders and Calicut Heroes. On Which Channel PKL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Live Streaming Online?

The final of the Prime Volleyball League will be played on October 26. In this edition, unlike previous time, the ten teams will be divided into two pools of five each. In the league stage, every team will play four teams in its pool and three from the opposite pool. The top four teams at the end of the league stage, irrespective of the pool, will qualify for the semifinals. A total of 38 matches will be played; 35 in the league stage and three matches in the knockouts. Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad will host the entire fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League.

Prime Volleyball League 2025 Match Details

League Prime Volleyball League Start Date Thursday, October 2 Time 06:30 PM, 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

Where to Watch Prime Volleyball League 2025 Matches Live Telecast on TV in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Prime Volleyball League 2025 season in India. Hence, Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the PVL 2025 matches on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming options, scroll down below. Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About PKL Season 12.

Where to Watch Prime Volleyball League 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Yes, SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, has the digital rights of the Prime Volleyball League 2025 season. Hence, Indian fans can watch the live streaming online of PVL 2025 matches on the SonyLIV app and website in exchange of a subscription fee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

