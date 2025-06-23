Sports News | Rahul Scores Unbeaten 72 as India Reach 153/3 at Lunch on Day 4

Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) India recovered from the early loss of skipper Shubman Gill to labour to 153 for three at lunch on day four of the opening Test against England here on Monday.

The visitors now lead Ben Stokes' side by 159 runs with opener KL Rahul (72 batting) and Rishabh Pant (31 batting) at the crease.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

With the wicket providing plenty of assistance to the pacers, first innings centurion Gill (8) could add just two runs to his overnight score to be dismissed by pacer Brydon Carse.

The England quick sent in a good-length ball, which jagged back in sharply to catch Gill by surprise. The delivery took a thick inside edge before crashing onto the stumps.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

However, Rahul and Pant played cautiously, weathering the early freshness of the wicket with a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores:

India: 471 & 153 for 3 in 48 overs (Sai Sudharsan 30, KL Rahul 72 batting, Rishabh Pant 31 batting).

England 1st innings: 465 all out (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62, Harry Brook 99; Jasprit Bumrah 5/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/122, Prasidh Krishna 3/128).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)