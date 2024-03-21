Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson honoured legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for bagging 500 Test wickets ahead of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the five-match Test series against England, Ashwin added another gem to his crown as he became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach the landmark of 500 wickets in Tests.

The star spinner achieved the feat during the ongoing third Test against England. He was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

The Rajasthan-based franchise took to their official social media handle to share a video, in which skipper Sanju Samson was seen honoring Ashwin with a special jersey. In the video, it was also seen that the Rajasthan Royals players were bowing down in front of Ashwin, when he was taking the stage.

India defeated England by 4-1 in the five-match Test series. In the fifth and final match, the hosts sealed a massive win by an innings and 64 runs over the English side.

The Royals will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the likes of Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger. (ANI)

