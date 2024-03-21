Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return for the international friendly match between Portugal and Sweden. Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr have suffered two major defeats in the last three to four matches and also Ronaldo hasn't been at his very best as we talk about the last couple of games. But it doesn't demotivate or stop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from playing better. Ronaldo has always come to the top when his team need him the most. He did score for his club Al-Nassr but they were unable to stop opponents from scoring goals. ‘Recharging in Saudi Arabia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family (View Pics).

It is going to be somewhat of an important match for Cristiano and as well as Portugal because of the Euro 2024 coming up. Portugal finished on top of their group in the qualifiers after they won all 10 matches in their Group J and Ronaldo is second on the top goal scorers list even at this age.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Sweden International Friendly Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the Portugal squad for the friendlies and many more games. It will be good possibility that we will be able to see Ronaldo play against Sweden. The 39-year-old is fit and fine as the social media account suggest. He can be seen spending quality time with the family. But there hasnt been any updates from Ronaldo gearing up for the friendly match against Sweden. The team will surely help Ronaldo to prevail in the attacking front. ‘Pleasure Meeting You Both’, Cristiano Ronaldo Meets CEO and Official Spokesperson of Red Sea Global (View Pic).

We can see the goal scoring machine live in action against Sweden. The coach of Portugal is also pleased to play Ronaldo in the squad and so with all of that there are very less chances on Ronaldo missing the match. It was not a great time for Al-Nassr as they lost a couple of important matches but Ronaldo will look forward to playing from the Portugese national team.

