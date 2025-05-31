Raleigh (US), May 31 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas is likely to miss the cut at the UNC Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour after a disappointing second round at the Raleigh Country Club.

Thomas, who shot 2-under 68 on the first day was 4-over through 17 holes in the second when play was suspended due to lightning.

Also Read | PSG vs Inter Milan Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Match at Allianz Arena.

Thomas is now 2-over and with the cut likely at 3-under, he will miss the cut at the Raleigh Country Club in North Carolina.

Also Read | PKL 2025 Auction: New Final Bid Match Rule Introduced As Over 500 Kabaddi Players Set To Go Under the Hammer.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who has previously won on the Korn Ferry Tour withdrew after the first round.

Martin Laird has taken over the lead from Samuel Anderson who tumbled down in the standings as he had a score of three over par for the day when play was called off.

Laird followed his day one score of six under par 64 with a five under par 65 to take his total to 11 under par. He now sits one shot clear of Trace Crowe who produced a round of 62, eight under par.

Crowe, a Korn Ferry Tour winner, now has the tied second lowest single round score in the UNC Health Championship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)