Paris Saint Germain are set to lock horns with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final match. The PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, June 1, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It's a golden opportunity for the Paris Saint Germain side to fulfill their long-living dream of lifting their first UEFA Champions League title, but there's a big obstacle in their way in the Champions League final, the Italian giants Inter Milan, who will be eyeing their fourth continental piece in the European top-tier. UCL 2024–25 Final Preview: PSG Set To Face Off Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League Final.

Inter Milan booked their berth in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final after playing absolute thriller semi-finals with FC Barcelona, which they luckily won as the second leg stretched to extra time. PSG had a far more comfortable outing in the semis, edging past Arsenal by a goal in both games, finishing with a 3-1 aggregate. The French side also had a perfect domestic outing, winning the Ligue 1 2024-25 title, ahead of the PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final. However, Inter Milan's morale ahead of the UCL 2024-25 final battle might be a bit down, having lost the Serie A 2024-25 title by just a point.

PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Predicted Lineups

The genius tactician Luis Enrique must be delighted with his PSG side, as they are completely free from injuries. The French side has a big rooster to rely on. They might stick to their usual 4-3-3 formation, and passing-based football style, like they played in throughout the season. Inter Milan too have a very much fit squad, with only Bisseck being slightly doubtful, with a blow in his knee. Head coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to take a 3-5-2 formation for the all-important clash and might wish to counter-attack in this one. Inter Milan's Last Shot at UCL 2024-25 Glory: Can Nerazzurri Overcome PSG and Keep Their Coach Simone Inzaghi?.

PSG Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Inter Milan Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer (GK); Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

