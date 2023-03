Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Friday.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

