Meg Lanning is the current holder of the Orange Cap, with the Delhi Capitals captain being in superb form. The Australian right-hander has scored 185 runs in three matches. Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews is second, with 156 runs followed by Harleen Deol at third, with the Indian batter having scored 113 runs so far. The new chapter in Women's cricket kick-started with TATA WPL 2023, scheduled from March 4 to 26. The much-awaited inaugural edition promises to be an action-packed event with the biggest stars of Women's cricket globally participating under one roof. The first season of WPL includes five franchise teams who will fight for the historic maiden glory. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

TATA WPL 2023 features some of the renowned international batters of the shortest format, like England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and many explosive power-hitters as well including Chloe Tryon, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp and Ashleigh Gardner who had set the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on fire. Their turn to rule in the TATA WPL 2023 is now underway and many more record-setting innings are anticipated from them. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

Most Runs in Women's Premier League 2023

Pos Player Matches Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 3 185 72 61.66 146.82 0 2 2 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 3 156 77* 78.00 156.00 0 1 3 Harleen Deol (GG-W) 3 113 67 37.66 143.03 0 1 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3 103 84 34.33 158.46 0 2 5 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 101 55* 101.00 153.03 0 1

The local talent of young Indian domestic batters will also get a stage to discover their calibre while playing against the greatest foreign bowlers. The big names will naturally fall in the fans' radar, whereas the domestic players who haven't featured at the international level yet have been offered a huge opportunity by franchises which invested in them to attract the national calling. These uncapped players who have done a lot of talking through their bat include Jasia Akhter and star of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, Shweta Sehrawat. On the whole, it will be interesting to watch which batters make the most of it and ends up the top-run scorer in the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League.

