Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) The membership committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday recommended auto-renewal of state association's annual, associate and life membership for the 2020-21 season.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the membership committee unanimously recommended to CAB's Apex Council for automatic renewal.

No fresh Identity cards would be issued and the previous season's ID cards would continue to remain valid, if and when the Apex Council approves it.

"The fact that ‘social distancing' is a priority in the current circumstances, and in order to mitigate any hardships faced by the members, the Membership Committee as a one time special measure has decided to recommend such a step to the Apex Council," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

The membership committee has also recommended waiver of annual subscription fees, required for renewal of the associate and annual membership.

