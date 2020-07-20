The day 5 of the second Test match England and West Indies are currently underway at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The day four almost brought in good news for the hosts as they are inching closer to a win from here on. Joe Root’s men had declared the innings on 469 runs and in response to the first innings, the Windies got bundled out on the score of 287 runs. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes both snapped three wickets in the first innings of the West Indies. Only three batsmen from the West Indies side could show a little resistance.

West Indies opener Kraigg Braithwaite was the one who scored 75 runs and showed nerves of steel. John Campbell had gotten out on the scored of 12 on day two itself. Sharmarh Brooks also scored 68 runs and gave a little hope to the side of revival. Roston Chase got LBW by Chris Woakes and made way to the pavilion on the score of 51 runs. The two showed nerves of steel and provided much-needed respite to the side as wickets kept crumbling from the other end.

England walked in to bat on the fourth day of the match and lost a couple of wickets. Jos Buttler was bowled by a terrific delivery from Keymar Roach and he got out on the score of a duck. Zak Crawley was the next one to make way to the pavilion on the score of 11 runs. As of now, Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root are the ones who are batting for the Three Lions.