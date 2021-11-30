Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was presented with the Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Rajyotsava award is conferred in 24 categories, and each winner secures a gold medal and a purse of Rs one lakh.

"It's an honour to receive the Rajyotsava Award, one of highest Civilian Awards and for the State to recognise my achievements and contribution to Indian Tennis. I am so grateful to the honorable CM @BSBommai on presenting me this award. @RAshokaBJ. Thankful to everyone," Rohan Bopanna tweeted on Tuesday.

Bopanna has represented India in 2002 in Davis Cup, against Australia and emerged as a professional player in 2003. Later, he went on to become one of the best Indian players in doubles tennis. He was awarded the Ekalavya award in 2005.

In 2010, partnering with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he finished as a runner-up in doubles at the US Open. He then won the 2017 French Open mixed-doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski becoming the fourth Indian player to win a Grand Slam title. (ANI)

