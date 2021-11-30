Indian Premier League franchises announced the complete list of players they have retained on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which is scheduled to take place either in late December 2021 or early January 2022. And with the addition of two new teams, all the 10 franchises will have a mammoth pool of players to choose from before the start of the 15th season. Meanwhile, here is a list of players retained by IPL Franchises. IPL 2022 Likely To Begin on April 2 in Chennai, Ten Teams All Set To Clash Against Each Other in 15th Edition of the League.

All eight old teams are allowed to retain up to four players – maximum two foreigners – from their current roster ahead of IPL 2022, following which all the released players will be up for auction. The two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will have the opportunity to retain up to three players – two Indian and one overseas – that go into the auction pool before the end of December.

IPL 2022: Full List Of Players Retained By Indian Premier League Franchises

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining 48 Crores): Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining 48 Crores): Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining 57 Crores): Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Purse Remaining 48 Crores): Andre Russell (12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining 47.5 Crores): Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining 72 Crores): Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (Purse Remaining 62 Crores): Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Purse Remaining 68 Crores): Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).