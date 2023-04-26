Bengaluru, Apr 26: Jason Roy led the show with a fiery fifty as Kolkata Knight Riders got their mojo back to notch a fighting 200 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Wednesday. Having slipped to eighth spot after four losses on the trot, KKR finally got into the act with Roy setting tempo up front when he smashed five sixes and four boundaries en route to his 29-ball 56 as he and Narayan Jagadeesan (27; 29b) gave KKR their best ever start -- 83 runs from 56 balls. 'Timber' Vyshak Vijay Kumar Cleans Up Dangerous Looking Jason Roy With Pinpoint Yorker During RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

KKR's batting came on either side of Sri Lankan legspin sensation Hasaranga's two terrific bowling spells as he returned with 4-0-24-2 that caused enough flutter. First, his miserly spell after the powerplay gave the impetus for Vyshak's double blow when he dismissed Jagadeesan and Roy.

But Nitish Rana then ensured that they don't lose the momentum as he made full use of his two reprieves -- on five and 19 -- to race to his 21-ball 48 (3x4,4x6). KKR's new-found hero Rinku Singh (18 not out; 10b) then took charge as he smashed two fours and one six to ensure that they reach the 200-mark. David Wiese smacked two sixes to make an unbeaten 12.

Roy showed KKR how it's done in the powerplay, blazing his way to a 22-ball fifty, his second in a row to hand KKR their best ever start this season. The Englishman showed his intent against the likes of RCB new ball bowlers and Mohammed Siraj and David Willey and unleashed his fury when leftarm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was introduced in the last over of the powerplay.

Roy smoked him for four sixes in five balls in a 25-run over as KKR cruised to their highest powerplay score this season with 66 for no loss. Suyash Sharma, Faf du Plessis Introduced As Impact Players in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

But all credit to willy Lankan spinner Hasaranga for a tidy over after the powerplay where he conceded just two runs to mount pressure on the duo.

Vyshak and Harshal Patel too tightened the noose as boundaries suddenly dried up and it was all the more evident on the duo. Struggling to get big hits, Jagadeesan was done in by a Vyshak bouncer, while Roy got a peach of a delivery from the uncapped Indian who got a perfect legstump yorker to clean up the Englishman round his stump.

