Vyshak Vijay Kumar impresses his home crowd with another good performance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This time he cleans up a rampaging Jason Roy with a pinpoint yorker. He saw Jason Roy move very early to off-side and changed the ball in his delivery stride to round him up around his legs. The youngster has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Vijay Kumar Cleans Up Dangerous Looking Jason Roy

Cleaned up 🔥🎯 A leg-stump yorker by Vijaykumar Vyshak to put an end to Jason Roy's innings 👌🏻👌🏻#TATAIPL | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/fID5xANmL0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2023

